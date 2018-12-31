Jones House Music Lessons Resume in February

Published Monday, December 31, 2018 at 11:00 am

The Town of Boone announces open registration for the 2019 Winter/Spring Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians (Boone JAM) music lessons, which begin on Thursday, February 7, 2018, at the Jones House Cultural and Community Center in downtown Boone.

The Boone JAM program features weekly music lessons for fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, and ukulele, in addition to harmony singing, taught in small groups by local experts of old-time and bluegrass music. The lessons are open to students ages seven through adults, with instruction offered for beginning through intermediate playing levels.

The session begins on February 7, and it will include 15 weeks of instruction, culminating with a recital in mid-May. The 45-minute group lessons typically begin at either 4:30, 5:30, or 6:30 p.m., depending on the instrument and playing level. Younger students and beginning levels are usually in the earlier slots, while adults and more intermediate and advanced players tend to meet at the later times.

Tuition for the 15-week session is $75 for kids 7-17 years old, and $125 for adults. Students who were enrolled in the 2018 fall session will receive a $25 discount on tuition.Instrument rentals are also available for $25 for the entirety of the session.

To reserve a space for the session, or to inquire for more information, please contact Mark Freed at [email protected] or by calling the Jones House at 828.268.6280

The Boone JAMS program is produced by the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department with grant support from the North Carolina Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts.

