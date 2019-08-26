It’s Time to Schedule Your Events for the “On The Same Page Literary Festival” Beginning September 17

Published Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:41 pm

The summer is going fast, and On the Same Page Literary Festival is just around the corner in September. While most events are free of charge, there are a few that require a reservation and one that requires a small cost to cover food service. So, get out your calendars and call, email, or visit the Ashe County Arts Center for your reservations for the following events before they fill up!

Monday, September 16 — at 7:30 p.m. Elliot Engel, literary historian, will whet your festival appetite with “Master of Mayberry: The Miraculous Life of Andy Griffith.” At the Ashe Arts Center; call 336-846-2787 to purchase tickets.

Thursday, September 19 — at 12:00 Noon. Join us for the Literary Trails Luncheon. Georgann Eubanks will regale us with her latest literary and food-related adventures. Box lunches are provided for a nominal charge. Reservations are required. Call the Ashe Arts Center for yours.

In addition, three Festival authors will hold writing workshops, all of which require reservations. See the schedule below for a full listing of events, and be sure to put On the Same Page Literary Festival on your September calendar. Books by Festival authors are available for check-out at the Ashe County Public Library and for purchase at the Ashe County Arts Center. They will also be available at individual author events during the Festival week.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

1:00 p.m. Festival Read Wrap-Up Session. Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and theDrug Company that Addicted America,byBethMacy. “Banishing the Stigma.” In addition to a general discussion of the book many of us have read over the summer, we’ll focus on practical ways for individuals to approach opioid misuse on a local level.

3:00p.m. Robert Gipe, Writer in Residence. Reading. Author of the 2015 Weatherford Award–winning novel Trampoline, his first. Gipe’s second novel, Weedeater, was released in 2018.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Robert Gipe. Writer’s Workshop–Part I: “A Character-Building Experience.” This two-part workshop will focus on character development and how character development drives plot. There also will be discussions of voice and using illustrations. Beginning and experienced writers are welcome. Registration is limited and a reservation is required; call 336-846-2787.

WEDNESDAY,SEPTEMBER 18

8:30–10:30 a.m. Alan Michael Parker. Writer’s Workshop. “That’s Not What Happened.” Investigating the relationship between experience and the imagination. Memory,truth, storytelling. . .everything will relate(somehow).All levels. Bring paper,pen and a willingness to play. Call 336-846-2787 to reserve a seat.

11:00a.m. PT Deutermann. Reading. Author of 21 novels, with his 22nd, The Nugget, due in October, Deutermann began writing fiction in 1990. His return appearance at the Festival is a special presentation of the Friends of the Library.

2:00 p.m. AJ Mayhew. Reading. Riveted by her debut novel, The Dry Grass of August, the On the Same Page Festival committee invited Mayhew back to share her second novel, Tomorrow’s Bread, released in March2019.

6:30–8:30 p.m. Robert Gipe. Writer’s Workshop–Part II: “A Character-Building Experience,” continued.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER19

9:30 a.m. Stephanie Powell Watts. Reading. Watts, a native of Lenoir, NC,will discuss and read from her novel No One is Coming to Save Us,winner of the 2018NAACPImageAward.

12:00/NOON Literary Trails Luncheon. Georgann Eubanks takes us down more of North Carolina’s fascinating and delicious “LiteraryTrails”based on her experiences in writing the 3-part Literary Trails of North Carolina series, as well as The Month of Their Ripening: North Carolina Heritage Foods. Box lunches are provided for a nominal fee. Reservations are required;call 336-846-2787.

2:00 p.m. Ronni Lundy. Reading. A post-prandial treat, Lundy will celebrate Southern foodways as she discusses and reads from Victuals,winner of the 2017 JamesBeardFoundation Book of the Year Award.

FRIDAY,SEPTEMBER20

9:30 a.m. Jaki Shelton Green. Reading. Poet, teacher and community arts advocate, Green currently serves as North Carolina’s Poet Laureate. Author of eight poetry collections,she will read and discuss selections from her poetry.

12:00/NOON Lunch with an Author. Join some of our 2019 Authors for lunch and a time of more intimate discussion and sharing. More information will be available as the Festival nears and authors/restaurants are confirmed. Various Restaurants in Downtown WestJefferson.

2:30–4:30p.m. Jaki Shelton Green. Writer’s Workshop. “The PoetWitnesses:Writing Documentary Poetry.” Green will examine the documentary poetry of Forché, Tretheway, and Smith,as well as her own. Why does history matter to the poem? What does it mean when a poet weaves personal narratives with more traditional documentary modes such as exposition, interview, witness and persona? Participants will engage in writing and discussing documentary poems. Bring writing instruments of your choice— pen, paper, pencil,tablet, computer. Reserve your seat by calling 336-846-2787.

7:30p.m. Beth Macy. Reading and talk. Macy is the author of three New York Times– bestselling non-fiction works, including this year’s Festival Read,Dopesick. She will read from and discuss this important book and add to our understanding of a critical issue facing our county,our state and our nation. AsheArtsCenter.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER21

8:30a.m. PageTurnersBreakfast. For On the SamePageFestival donors. Join us by becoming a donor today! (Find out how at onthesamepagefestival.org, or call 336-846-2787.) Reservations required. Sweet andSavoryBakery andCafe. 1

1:00 a.m. Diane Chamberlain. Reading and talk. Chamberlain will read from and discuss her latest novel, The Dream Daughter, and perhaps share a little about the novel she is currently working on, Big Lies in a Small Town, set in Edenton,NC.

On the Same Page, Ashe County, North Carolina’s Literary Festival, celebrates its 12th Anniversary in 2019 with award-winning authors and plans for days filled with readings, writing workshops, and more. This year’s Festival is scheduled for Tuesday–Saturday, September 17-21. The Festival is sponsored by the Ashe County Public Library and the Ashe County Arts Council and is supported with major funding from Skyline Membership Corporation and many individual donors—the Page Turners—and the Friends of the Ashe County Public Library.

With a couple of exceptions, all Festival events will take place in the Community Room of the Ashe County Public Library. For the latest information about the 2019 authors and schedule, go to www.onthesamepagefestival.org or follow the Festival on Facebook.

