It’s that Time of Year! Bring in Ski SWAP Equipment Starting Sept 21 for Appalachian Ski Mtn Preseason Sale in October

Published Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:59 am

Appalachian Ski Mtn. announces that the annual Preseason Sale and Swap at the Alpine Ski Shop is coming up October 16th – 25th. And beginning September 21 the ski shop is inviting everyone to bring in any used equipment (skis, snowboards, boots, poles, bindings, (no helmets)) weekdays from Sept. 21- Oct. 9 from 9 am – 4 pm. for their annual SWAP event where any used equipment brought in that sells gives the owner of that equipment a SWAP CREDIT to use in the ALPINE SKI SHOP.

The Preseason Sale will be going on October 16th – 25th – 10 Days of great deals! With name brands like Burton, 686, Mountain Hardwear, Spyder, Obermeyer, Nordica, Roxy, Salomon, K2, Atomic, Rossignol, Volcom, Never Summer, Ride, 4Frnt, Line, Northwave, Gnu, Libtech, and more, you can see why the 23rd Annual Preseason Sale is where you need to be. Slopeside at Appalachian Ski Mtn., you will find everything from Skis and Snowboards to Helmets, Accessories, and Children’s clothing, all discounted up to 70% off.

A 2020-21 MEMBERSHIP WILL BE RAFFLED off during the sale, guests can stop by the shop anytime during the sale to enter the raffle. Preseason Sale Hours: Mon-Thurs: 10am – 6pm Fri: 10am – 8pm

Sat: 10am – 8pm

Sun: 11am – 6pm

Preseason SALE changes for Covid to keep shoppers & staff safe

*More than double the space – expanded area to Dining room (2nd Level)

*Merchandise will be more spaciously displayed

*Monitoring the maximum number of people allowed in the Lobby, Ski Shop, and Dining Room *6 extra dressing rooms

*Hand Sanitizer stations at the entrance of each shopping area: Lobby, Dining Room, and Alpine Ski Shop

*Cleaning protocols in dressing rooms, shop, checkout areas, etc….

*No try-on socks available. Bring your own or buy a pair. We will have cheap socks & technical socks to sell

*4 Check out stations with glass barriers

*Designated floor stickers for physical distancing at checkout stations

*New Touchless payment system

*Physically distanced boot fitting stations

*Shop staff will be wearing masks and face shields

*Daily temperature checks for staff