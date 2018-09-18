It’s All About “Comfort Squares” for Beech Mountain Women’s Group

Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 2:42 pm

By Sherrie Norris

For nearly a decade, a group of compassionate women, most of whom make their homes at Beech Mountain primarily during the summer months, has been providing gifts of comfort to local organizations serving individuals in trauma-induced situations.

Each Monday afternoon during the summer, usually a dozen or so skillful artisans come together in the upper level of Beech Mountain Club’s recreation center for a couple of hours to knit, crochet and enjoy fellowship, while discussing their next project for someone in need of a hug.

Thus, “Comfort Squares” helps cover the High Country community through a special outreach opportunity that impacts a wide range of families and individuals each year.

Whether “blankies for little kids,” afghans for teens or shawls for women, these gifts have provided comfort for clients of OASIS and others, and through a more recent contribution, will offer a warm reprieve to several children served by the High Country Caregiver Foundation’s Relatives as Parents Program.

“We might not be able to offer these children a physical hug when they need it, but we hope that when they wrap up in one of these blankets or afghans, they realize that that someone cares — and that they are not alone in whatever they are going through,” said Ellen Higgins, group spokesperson.

Higgins and her peers in the Comfort Squares group said it is important that they do something that will “make a difference” while they are in the High Country area for the summer months.

“At the beginning of each season, when we arrive, we introduce ourselves to the (Beech Mountain Club) members and invite anyone who likes to knit or crochet to join us for this activity. We meet from about 3:30- 5 p.m. each Monday and receive great satisfaction in thinking we can bring a little comfort to someone in need.”

Each one works on her own project, individually, Higgins said, which results in lovely, warm gifts that they are pleased to share with others at the end of the season.

While afghans and shawls have been the primary items made in the past, “We may add hats and scarves in the future,” Higgins said.

Each item is lovingly produced by using machine-washable, soft and colorful yarns – “And intended to be drug around until they fall apart from use,” she added. “We make as many as we can and get them out as fast as we can.”

Despite the group’s insistence that they are not “professionals,” their gifts of love are done with precision and always with a personal touch. “We invite anyone of any skill level to join us,” they said. “It’s not about how we do it, but simply that we do it, that matters. We need to spend more of our retirement days helping others. We support these programs in the community and appreciate knowing that our people here in these lovely mountains do not have to face difficulties alone.”

For information on Comfort Squares, email higginser@gmail.com.

