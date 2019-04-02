Investigation Continues Surrounding Saturday Night’s Officer-Involved Shooting

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12:12 pm

By Nathan Ham

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is still investigating what exactly happened after a Watauga County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a man on Saturday night.

According to details provided by Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman, deputies were dispatched to the area of 2145 Hardin Road to follow up on reports of a suspicious male attempting to gain entry to multiple residences. Deputies responded to the area and began searching for the suspect.

Deputy Adam Gragg encountered a male suspect walking in the road and got out of his vehicle to speak with the man. According to Hagaman, after getting out of the car, the man, later identified as Andrew John Mason, attacked Gragg. A violent struggled ensued and Gragg shot Mason.

Mason, 22, was transported to Watauga Medical Center and then on to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he died from his injuries.

As is protocol with any officer-related shooting at the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Gragg has been placed on administrative leave. Hagaman also said that the District Attorney was personally notified about the incident and the SBI is still investigating what happened.

No further details are available at this time.

