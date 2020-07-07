Interim Chief of Police Andy LeBeau Promoted to Position of Chief of Police for the Town of Boone

Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1:34 pm

Boone Town Manager, John Ward, has announced that effective July 4, 2020 he has promoted Interim Chief of Police Andy LeBeau to the position of Chief of Police for the Town of Boone.

“Chief LeBeau has served the Town of Boone well for 18 years as he has risen through the ranks, taking on more and more responsibility. As Interim Chief, he has successfully led the Boone Police Department through times that have greatly impacted our town, our state and our nation. It was clearly evident during the nation-wide selection process that Chief Le Beau is a standout in the law enforcement community and is clearly the best fit to lead the Boone Police Department into 2020 and beyond.” – John Ward, Town Manager

Chief LeBeau has been a Police Officer since 1990. He has served with South Daytona Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Hickory Police Department. In 1999-2000, Chief LeBeau also served as a Police Officer with the United Nations in Kosovo. Chief LeBeau joined the Boone Police Department in 2002 and has advanced to the rank of Captain of Police Operations, a position he has held since 2013. Upon the retirement of Chief Dana Crawford early in 2020, Chief Le Beau was named Interim Chief of the Bone Police Department and has served in that role until appointed Chief of Police.

Chief LeBeau earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lees-McRae College, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is the past president of the North Carolina Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association. In addition to law enforcement service, he is actively involved in Special Olympics North Carolina, a Hunger & Health Coalition board member, and a member of the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club.