Increase in Flu Cases Prompts Appalachian Regional Healthcare System to Restrict Visitation

Published Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:21 pm

“Flu cases have shown a steady increase as we enter the height of flu season,” said Dr. Danielle Mahaffey, Chief Physician Executive for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. “The flu virus spreads mainly person to person through coughing and sneezing. For the health and safety of our patients, we are asking the community to refrain from visiting to help protect the patients in our facilities.”

Community members may visit if they:

Are 18 years or older

Are healthy and do not have the flu or an influenza-like illness

Do not live with anyone who has been diagnosed with the flu or influenza-like illness

The medical team at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital may make exceptions on a case-by-case basis for siblings of newborn babies and families of hospice or end of life patients.

If you or a family member is experiencing any of the symptoms below, please seek emergency medical care. Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen

Sudden dizziness

Confusion

Severe or persistent vomiting

Flu-like symptoms that improve, but then return with fever and worsening cough

In babies, bluish or gray skin color, lack of responsiveness or extreme irritation Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is working diligently with local health departments to prevent the spread of flu and appreciates any assistance the public can provide. For more information about the flu, visit www.flu.gov/ or www.cdc.gov/flu

