Inaugural Paul H. Broyhill Award to be Given by the Blowing Rock Civic Association on Thursday

Published Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:13 am

The Blowing Rock Civic Association is pleased to announce the establishment of The Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award, established to recognize outstanding work by a citizen to enhance the charming, scenic mountain town of Blowing Rock, N.C.

This award will be presented yearly at the Annual Membership Meeting of the Blowing Rock Civic Association, with the inaugural event taking place as a part of this year’s membership meeting scheduled for September 10, 2020.

The award is named for one of the greatest supporters of Blowing Rock and the High Country, Paul H. Broyhill. Paul Broyhill is recognized as a legendary furniture industry executive and national business leader, named to the North Carolina Business Hall of Fame in 2004. The Broyhill family has a long history supporting the northwest corner of North Carolina, their generosity to Blowing Rock exemplified in many ways, including the beautiful Broyhill Park in downtown Blowing Rock.

The Broyhill family’s exceptional philanthropy has extended to the Blowing Rock Charity Horseshow, the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Appalachian State University, the Blowing Rock First Baptist Church, and gifts to many other organizations and individuals in the High Country.

This selfless dedication to the benefit of our great community and its fine people is a priceless quality that is recognized in presentation of The Paul H. Broyhill Community Service Award to an outstanding individual who has rendered exceptional service.