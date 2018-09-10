Inaugural Frank and Kay Golf Classic Coming to Hound Ears Club

Published Monday, September 10, 2018 at 11:11 am

Get ready to tee off on October 8, 2018 at Hound Ears Club for Hospitality House’s fourth annual golf tournament – rechristened the Frank and Kay Golf Classic. This signature event, during peak leaf, season will honor the legacy of philanthropy and leadership that Frank and Kay Borkowski have bestowed upon the High Country since their arrival in 1993.

“Frank and Kay have been an integral part of the mission and vision of Hospitality House,” stated Hospitality House director of development Todd Carter. “Their passion for helping those less fortunate is unparalleled.”

Men’s, women’s and mixed foursomes are invited to the four-person scramble format event that features a hole-in-one contest, putting contest, 13 yard par 3 challenge, prizes, gift bags, cigars, silent auction, on-course snacks and catered hors d’ouevres.

Registration is $150 per person or $600 for a team of four.

Participants can register online at HospHouse.org/golf or in person at Hospitality House (338 Brook Hollow Rd.) The event is expected to sell out, so timely registration is encouraged.

“As someone who has played in each of the previous Hospitality House golf tournaments, I am honored to be shepherding this new incarnation” states event chair Tim Morse. “Our goal is to offer a premier golfing event, in a beautiful autumn setting that benefits our High Country neighbors who need it the most.”

With a portion of the proceeds set to benefit the Hospitality House Endowment, the Frank and Kay Golf Classic provides an exclusive outdoor experience at Hound Ears Club for local and visiting golfers. Currently, sponsors include Mast General Store, Allen Wealth Management, First National Bank, Dr. Craig Bridgeman and Carolina West Wireless.

Sponsorships are available at four levels: Hunger ($250), Heating ($500), Housing ($1000) and Healing ($2500). For additional information about sponsorships or team registration contact Tim Morse at tim@tgmorse.com or (561) 310-8125

Hospitality House is regional nonprofit transitional living facility and crisis assistance resource center serving the seven North Carolina counties – Watauga, Wilkes, Ashe, Avery, Alleghany, Mitchell and Yancey – that make up the High Country. They provide housing, hunger relief, counseling and critical services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness and poverty-related crises.

To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at www.HospHouse.org, follow them on Twitter @HospHouseBoone or Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HospHouse or Instagram @hosphouse.

For any other information please contact Todd Carter at todd@hosphouse.org

