In/Visible Theatre’s Third Annual Boone Solo Performance Fringe Festival Happening Thursday Through Saturday

Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 11:58 am

By Nathan Ham

It’s that time again for the annual BOLO Fest in Boone. The 2018 Boone Solo Performance Fringe Festival will be happening this Thursday, Friday and Saturday in three different areas in Boone.

One thing that makes this festival unique is that all performances include just one person. Performers can have behind-the-scenes help but should be the only person on stage. All performances will have their own sets, costumes and props.

Tickets for each performance are $5.

This is the only fringe festival in the High Country, meaning these performances come from outside the mainstream theater.

Shows will take place at Neighborhood Yoga (659 W. King Street), How Space (182 Howard Street) and 3rd Place (132 Appalachian Street).

BOLO Fest Show Schedule

Mirror Me

Written and performed by Noelle Austin

“How we care for ourselves shapes the way others care for us. Take an immersive dip into finding love in the depths of yourself, coexisting in this mystical movement piece.

Love more fully than you thought possible, love is eternal.”

Location: Neighborhood Yoga

Times: Friday 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m.

All-American Boy on Trial

Written and performed by Spencer Ball

“Follow serial killer Ted Bundy in his final trial. Here was a young man who seemed to represent the best in America, not the worst. A Kennedyesque smile turning the corners of his lean all-American face, he had hidden the darkest secrets for years before getting caught and making the name ‘Ted Bundy’ notorious.”

Location: How Space

Times: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Eschatology of Terence McKenna

Written and performed by Jonathan Fitts

“The end has already occurred. Using stories drawn from the life of psychedelic figurehead Terence McKenna and his own experiences, playwright/performer Jonathan Fitts examines the relationships between language, art and humanity.”

Location: How Space

Times: Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 8 p.m.

Take What You Get

Written and performed by Mar Startari-Stegall

“Sometimes you take what you get and sometimes you get what you take. A middle-aged woman takes a road trip back to her hometown with her ex’s dog after her life falls apart.”

Location: 3rd Place

Times: Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 p.m.

Marathon

Written by Max Probst, performed by Lauren Pavlacka

“Sometimes running a race isn’t as easy as it seems, especially when it’s a marathon. Marathon takes an honest and in-depth look at one girl’s struggle with mental illness and suicidal ideation.”

Location: 3rd Place

Times: Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday, 8:15 p.m.

The Gift of Number 30664

Written by Derek Davidson, performed by Mark Suggs

“Federal Prisoner Number 30664 has some secrets. Here’s the best: he will soon become one of the most famous writers in America. Will likes letters and keeps his family back in Greensboro, NC, updated with them when he travels all the way to Texas. Of course, in 1882, letters are the only way to keep track of people. Letters also, it turns out, prove Will’s salvation. An epistolary play with (for those who know) a satisfying twist at the end.”

Location: 3rd Place

Times: Thursday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 7:15 p.m.

Comments

comments