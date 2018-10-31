IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Virginia Foxx and DD Adams Opening and Closing Statements On Why You Should Vote For Them

Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:30 am

Race: U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District

DD Adams (D)

  • Native of Winston-Salem
  • Received her B.A. in Speech Communication from Morgan State University
  • Member of Emmanuel Baptist Church
  • Graduate of several leadership organizations including Leadership North Carolina, Institute of Political Leadership of North Carolina and Leadership Winston-Salem.
  • Currently serving as Vice Chair of the Finance Committee and the Community Development/Housing/General Government Committee on Winston-Salem City Council.
  • Served on the board for the N.C. League of Municipalities, Arts Council, Firee Tee of the Triad and Forsyth County Community Garden Extension.
  • As a city council member, Adams focused on raising wages for police, fire and city workers, worked hard to bring infrastructure investment to Winston-Salem, including renovation of Benton Convention Center, and supported pro-LGBTQ rights for city employees to be allowed to include their partners and children as dependents as it relates to retirement and health care benefits.

Video length: 4 minutes, 38 seconds

Virginia Foxx (R)

  • Grew up in Avery County.
  • First member of her family to ever graduate high school or college.
  • Graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in college teaching.
  • Received her Doctorate in Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
  • Foxx and her husband, Tom, established a successful nursery and landscaping business that is still family-operated by their daughter.
  • Served as an instructor at Caldwell Community College, professor and administrator at Appalachian State University and President of Mayland Community College in Spruce Pine.
  • National Journal ranked Foxx as the most Conservative member of the North Carolina Congressional Delegation.
  • Base salary: $174,000 annually

Video length: 6 minutes

