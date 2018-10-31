IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Len Hagaman and David Searcy Opening and Closing Statements On Why You Should Vote For Them

Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 11:29 am

Race: Watauga County Sheriff

Len “L.D.” Hagaman (D)

  • Watauga County native.
  • Graduated from Watauga High School and then went on to graduate with degrees from Wingate University and Appalachian State University.
  • Has served three terms as Watauga County Sheriff.
  • Previously served as a Watauga County Commissioner. 
  • Former Town Manager of Boone.
  • Former Certified Law Enforcement instructor with Wilkes, Mayland, and Caldwell Community and has taught at Fayetteville Technical, and Western Piedmont Community College.
  • Spent time teaching undergraduate and graduate Public Administration/Political Science courses for Appalachian State University.
  • Certified Vulnerability/Terrorism Assessor for the Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Homeland Security.

Video length: 3 minutes, 13 seconds

David Searcy (R)

  • Grew up in Catawba County. 
  • Graduated from Bandys High School and Haywood Community College.
  • Served Watauga County for the previous 26 years as a member of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
  • David, his wife Missy and daughter Megan are members at Laurel Fork Baptist Church.
  • He has spent time as a volunteer at the Grandfather Home for Children in Avery County and is an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Boone.
  • Served as the president of the Appalachian Shriners chapter.

Video length: 4 minutes, 18 seconds

