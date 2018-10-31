IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Len Hagaman and David Searcy Opening and Closing Statements On Why You Should Vote For Them

Race: Watauga County Sheriff
Len “L.D.” Hagaman (D)
- Watauga County native.
- Graduated from Watauga High School and then went on to graduate with degrees from Wingate University and Appalachian State University.
- Has served three terms as Watauga County Sheriff.
- Previously served as a Watauga County Commissioner.
- Former Town Manager of Boone.
- Former Certified Law Enforcement instructor with Wilkes, Mayland, and Caldwell Community and has taught at Fayetteville Technical, and Western Piedmont Community College.
- Spent time teaching undergraduate and graduate Public Administration/Political Science courses for Appalachian State University.
- Certified Vulnerability/Terrorism Assessor for the Environmental Protection Agency, and Department of Homeland Security.
David Searcy (R)
- Grew up in Catawba County.
- Graduated from Bandys High School and Haywood Community College.
- Served Watauga County for the previous 26 years as a member of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
- David, his wife Missy and daughter Megan are members at Laurel Fork Baptist Church.
- He has spent time as a volunteer at the Grandfather Home for Children in Avery County and is an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Boone.
- Served as the president of the Appalachian Shriners chapter.
