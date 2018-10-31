IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Jonathan Jordan and Ray Russell Opening and Closing Statements On Why You Should Vote For Them

Race: North Carolina House of Representatives, District 93
Jonathan Jordan (R)
- Attorney with a law office based in Jefferson.
- Has been the District 93 Representative since 2011.
- Graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Math.
- Received undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University.
- Received law degree and MPA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
- Received MBA from Vanderbilt University.
- Salary: $13,951 annually
Video length: 4 minutes, 53 seconds
Ray Russell (D)
- Founder of RaysWeather.com.
- Received Ph.D in Computer Science from Georgia Tech.
- Computer science professor at Appalachian State University since 1991. Previously taught at Virginia Commonwealth University and Freed-Hardeman University.
- Ran the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway (469 miles) in 24 days in 2016.
- Served three years as the campaign chair for the High Country United Way.
- Other non-profit service includes Middle Fork Greenway Task Force, Blue Ridge Parkway Association Board and the ZAP Fitness Board.
- Married for 39 years to wife, Rhonda. They have two daughters: Leah and Laura.
Video length: 5 minutes, 14 seconds