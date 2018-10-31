IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Jonathan Jordan and Ray Russell Opening and Closing Statements On Why You Should Vote For Them

Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 11:03 am

Race: North Carolina House of Representatives, District 93

Jonathan Jordan (R)

  • Attorney with a law office based in Jefferson.
  • Has been the District 93 Representative since 2011.
  • Graduated from the North Carolina School of Science and Math.
  • Received undergraduate degree from Wake Forest University.
  • Received law degree and MPA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  • Received MBA from Vanderbilt University.
  • Salary: $13,951 annually

Video length: 4 minutes, 53 seconds

 

Ray Russell (D)

  • Founder of RaysWeather.com.
  • Received Ph.D in Computer Science from Georgia Tech.
  • Computer science professor at Appalachian State University since 1991. Previously taught at Virginia Commonwealth University and Freed-Hardeman University.
  • Ran the entire length of the Blue Ridge Parkway (469 miles) in 24 days in 2016.
  • Served three years as the campaign chair for the High Country United Way.
  • Other non-profit service includes Middle Fork Greenway Task Force, Blue Ridge Parkway Association Board and the ZAP Fitness Board.
  • Married for 39 years to wife, Rhonda. They have two daughters: Leah and Laura.

Video length: 5 minutes, 14 seconds

