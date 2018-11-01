IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Jason Cornett, Danny Watts, Steve Combs, Jay Fenwick and Gary Childers Opening and Closing Statements On Why You Should Vote For Them

Race: Watauga County Board of Education (Three seats)
Jason Cornett
- Served on the board since 2014.
- Native of the Bethel Community and Watauga High School graduate.
- Serves on several committees at WCS: Safe Schools, Watauga Education Foundation, Student Health Advisory Council and Teacher of the Year.
- Comes from a public servant background having a career in law enforcement, and having done so for the last 19 years.
- Pastor of Three Forks Baptist Church in Creston.
- Wife, Brandy, works with App State Housing as a business officer, and son, Josh, is a junior at Watauga High School.
- Serve as an investigator with Appalachian State Campus Police.
- One of three NCISAAC Field Liaison Officers in Watauga County.
Video length: 2 minutes, 37 seconds
Danny Watts
- Lives in Watauga County since 2005, moving here from Winston-Salem.
- Attended UNC-Greensboro and then received master’s degree at Wake Forest in Theology.
- Has worked with children from kindergarten through college age for about 35 years.
Video length: 2 minutes, 4 seconds
Steve Combs
- Served on the Watauga County School Board from 2000-2012.
- Family has lived in Watauga County for seven generations.
- Currently has two children in Watauga County schools.
Video length: 3 minutes, 31 seconds
Jay Fenwick
- Current School Board member serving on Policy, Facilities, Calendar, Technology, Athletics and Equity committees.
- Spent 7 years on the Watauga Education Foundation board, 2 years as president.
- Spent 5 years on the Green Valley Park board, 3 years as secretary.
- Computer science professor.
- Has three sons.
- Youth coach and Sunday School teacher.
Video length: 3 minutes, 32 seconds
Gary Childers
- Served on the board since 2017 when he was selected to complete the term of a Board member who was unable to continue serving.
- Successful classroom teacher, then principal, serving four Watauga schools over 33 years.
- A lifelong learner gaining wisdom “in the trenches” and knowledge through advanced study culminating with a doctorate in Educational Leadership.
- Adjunct professor, educational consultant, and community service as Executive Director of High-Country United Way.
Video length: 3 minutes 28 seconds