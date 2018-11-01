IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Jason Cornett, Danny Watts, Steve Combs, Jay Fenwick and Gary Childers Opening and Closing Statements On Why You Should Vote For Them

Race: Watauga County Board of Education (Three seats)

Jason Cornett

  • Served on the board since 2014.
  • Native of the Bethel Community and Watauga High School graduate.
  • Serves on several committees at WCS: Safe Schools, Watauga Education Foundation, Student Health Advisory Council and Teacher of the Year.
  • Comes from a public servant background having a career in law enforcement, and having done so for the last 19 years.
  • Pastor of Three Forks Baptist Church in Creston.
  • Wife, Brandy, works with App State Housing as a business officer, and son, Josh, is a junior at Watauga High School.
  • Serve as an investigator with Appalachian State Campus Police.
  • One of three NCISAAC Field Liaison Officers in Watauga County.

Video length: 2 minutes, 37 seconds

Danny Watts

  • Lives in Watauga County since 2005, moving here from Winston-Salem.
  • Attended UNC-Greensboro and then received master’s degree at Wake Forest in Theology.
  • Has worked with children from kindergarten through college age for about 35 years.

Video length: 2 minutes, 4 seconds

Steve Combs

  • Served on the Watauga County School Board from 2000-2012.
  • Family has lived in Watauga County for seven generations.
  • Currently has two children in Watauga County schools. 

Video length: 3 minutes, 31 seconds

Jay Fenwick

  • Current School Board member serving on Policy, Facilities, Calendar, Technology, Athletics and Equity committees.
  • Spent 7 years on the Watauga Education Foundation board, 2 years as president.
  • Spent 5 years on the Green Valley Park board, 3 years as secretary.
  • Computer science professor.
  • Has three sons.
  • Youth coach and Sunday School teacher.

Video length: 3 minutes, 32 seconds

Gary Childers

  • Served on the board since 2017 when he was selected to complete the term of a Board member who was unable to continue serving.
  • Successful classroom teacher, then principal, serving four Watauga schools over 33 years.
  • A lifelong learner gaining wisdom “in the trenches” and knowledge through advanced study culminating with a doctorate in Educational Leadership.
  • Adjunct professor, educational consultant, and community service as Executive Director of High-Country United Way.

Video length: 3 minutes 28 seconds

