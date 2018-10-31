IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Diane Cornett Deal and Travis Critcher Introductory Statements On Why You Should Vote For Them

Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 11:39 am

Race: Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court

Diane Cornett Deal (D)

  • Lifelong resident of Watauga County.
  • After graduating from Watauga High School, she worked as an assistant clerk for 30 years under John T. Bingham and Glenn Hodges.
  • Has been the Clerk of Court in Watauga County since 2010.

Video length: 2 minutes, 26 seconds

Travis Critcher (R)

  • Lifelong resident of Watauga County.
  • Currently the Director of International Field Support for Samaritan’s Purse.
  • Earned a B.A. in Industrial Management from Appalachian State and holds an Executive Certificate in Non-Profit Management from Duke University and an Executive Certificate in Volunteer Management from Newell and Associates.

Video length: 2 minutes, 38 seconds

