IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Diane Cornett Deal and Travis Critcher Introductory Statements On Why You Should Vote For Them

Race: Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court
Diane Cornett Deal (D)
- Lifelong resident of Watauga County.
- After graduating from Watauga High School, she worked as an assistant clerk for 30 years under John T. Bingham and Glenn Hodges.
- Has been the Clerk of Court in Watauga County since 2010.
Video length: 2 minutes, 26 seconds
Travis Critcher (R)
- Lifelong resident of Watauga County.
- Currently the Director of International Field Support for Samaritan’s Purse.
- Earned a B.A. in Industrial Management from Appalachian State and holds an Executive Certificate in Non-Profit Management from Duke University and an Executive Certificate in Volunteer Management from Newell and Associates.
Video length: 2 minutes, 38 seconds