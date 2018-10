IN THEIR OWN WORDS:

Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Race: Watauga County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (Two seats available, Joey Clawson did not attend the forum.)

Chris Hughes

Small business owner and contractor for many years.

Family has grown Christmas Trees for generations.

President of the Kiwanis Club of Boone.

Video length: 2 minutes, 20 seconds

Bill Moretz

Born and raised in Boone.

Lifelong farmer.

Spent six years in the United States Navy.

Video length: 1 minute, 56 seconds

