Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 10:50 am

Race: North Carolina Senate, District 45 (Deanna Ballard did not attend the forum due to a previously scheduled event in Wilkesboro)

Wes Luther (D)

Served seven years in the United States Marine Corps.

Grew up in High Point but currently lives in Vilas.

Currently attending Appalachian State University majoring in Sustainable Technology

Challenging incumbent Republican Deanna Ballard.

