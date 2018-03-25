It’s An Icy Sunday Morning As Snow Showers Turned to Freezing Rain Overnight

Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 11:09 am

It’s an icy Sunday morning across the High Country. Snow showers turned to rain, freezing rain and sleet late Saturday afternoon giving the snow-covered landscape an icy coating overnight. Ray’s Weather Report this morning gives this assessment for today: “The significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice accumulation yesterday will not be melting much today as clouds hang in there all day keeping temperatures in the 30s. There will still be some spotty light freezing drizzle, rain and dense fog today as well.”

Temperatures dip back below freezing tonight and Monday night before a gradual warm-up begins mid-week. Ray’s Forecast continues, “Tomorrow looks better as the clouds decrease and temperatures warm a little. The strong March sun should get the melting process going in earnest tomorrow.” We may see 60 degrees on Wednesday!

Photos from around the Boone area Sunday morning:

Photos by Ken Ketchie

