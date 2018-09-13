Hurricane Florence Forces Blowing Rock Music Festival to be Rescheduled for Sunday, October 7

Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 11:24 am

By Nathan Ham

The Blowing Rock Music Festival originally scheduled for this Saturday, September 15, has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 7. The pending landfall of Hurricane Florence and the high amounts of rain predicted across the High Country forced the event to be rescheduled, according to Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers.

Sellers, who owns and operates The Blowing Rock Attraction and helps organize this event, said that due to the State of Emergency being in affect across North Carolina, the safety of festival goers and entertainers was the most important thing.

“The schedule will remain the same, the entertainers will remain the same and tickets are still on sale for $30 for adults, $10 for children up until the day of the festival,” Sellers said.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date.

Headline entertainers for 2018 include the Harris Brothers, Robertson Boys, The South Carolina Broadcasters, the Jeff Little Trio, Wayne Henderson, and Strictly Clean and Decent. Other acts and groups cover a wide range of musical genres, and include The Neighbors, Shelby Rae Moore Band, Soul Benefactor, Dave Braun Band, and Charlie Carpenter.

The Blowing Rock Music Festival presents an eclectic show at a unique venue, where attendees can enjoy intimate concert spaces and amazing views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Parking is free and easy, with shuttle carts available from the lot to the performance area. Attendees may bring coolers or purchase food onsite from local and fundraising vendors.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m. and the music runs continuously on two stages from noon until sunset, with fireworks to follow (weather permitting).

For tickets, call The Blowing Rock at 828-295-7111 or the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at 828-295-7851. For more information and an updated list of performers, visit theblowingrock.com/the-annual-blowing-rock-music-festival.

The Blowing Rock Music Festival is hosted by the Blowing Rock Attraction and the Harris Brothers.

