Huge Crowd On Hand For Saturday’s Empty Bowls Fundraiser at Watauga High School

Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 3:38 pm

By Hailey Blevins

A huge crowd gathered at Watauga High School on Saturday for the 18th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser. The evening featured a silent auction, desserts and live music. Members of Potters of the Blue Ridge organized this year’s “Teapot Challenge” for the silent auction. Items in the silent auction included gift certificates, merchandise, and artwork from local businesses, restaurants, and artisans.

Attendees chose a bowl from the wide selection available that was made by either a student or a local potter. Each bowl was a unique color, size or shape and serves as a reminder that there are always empty bowls and hungry people in the world. They then sat down with friends and family and enjoyed a bowl of soup.

Volunteers dished out many different types of soups from local restaurants. Soups were provided by: WHS ProStart II & Adv’d Foods II, Casa Rustica Restauarant, Pepper’s Restaurant, Stick Boy Kitchen, Woodlands Barbeque, Troy’s 105 Diner, The Speckled Trout Cafe and F.A.R.M. Cafe. Stick Boy Bread Company provided rolls, Friends of Watauga provided desserts, and Bare Essentials Natural Market provided drinks.

The event was extremely successful, with the school cafeteria filled up. All proceeds from this event benefit the local Hunger and Health Coalition, which works to help families in Watauga who are struggling with food insecurity.

Pictures from Empty Bowls by Ken Ketchie:

Comments

comments