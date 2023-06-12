Hot Rod Power Tour 2023 Coming Through Boone on Friday

By Sherrie Norris

Imagine what has been described as the world’s largest road trip — or what some have coined the world’s largest rolling car show —coming through Boone on Friday, June 16.

That’s right folks. A dream for some, and possibly a nightmare for others, Hot Rod Power Tour 2023, with an estimated 6,000 vehicles overall, kicked off on Sunday afternoon, June 11, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway as part of Hot Rod’s 75th anniversary. A full day of activities on Monday is scheduled to end around 6 p.m. The tour will be departing on Tuesday for its amazing five-day cruise, ending in Bristol, Tenn. on Friday — by way of Boone.

From Atlanta on Tuesday, to South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, the entourage will arrive at the Rockingham Speedway on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, the tour will depart enroute to the zMax Dragway in Concord, from which it will leave on Friday morning, at about 7:30 on its way to Bristol, Tenn.

The designated route indicates that the massive parade of vehicles will travel to Hickory, picking up US Hwy. 321 to Boone, turning left onto NC 105S, then turning right on the NC 105 Bypass; left onto 421N, before turning left onto the winding, scenic wonders of 321N into Tennessee.

An estimated time of arrival in the High Country will likely begin around 9-9:30 a.m.

Any car or truck owner desiring to join the tour was welcome to do so, officials indicated. Any year, make or model vehicle is accepted, but no motorcycles. Pre-registration is required prior to arrival at the first point of entry, with complete rules, regulations and extensive information packets available at that time.

At each of the stops — from Atlanta to Bristol — a full slate of activity is planned for the day for participants, as well as spectators.

According to the event website, each stop will celebrate all things HOT RODand include many activities, such as drag racing, burnouts, dyno demonstrations, giveaways, merchandise sales, autocross and other live entertainment and special guest appearances. Available are various levels of participation, from the VIP, Long-Haul package to one-day and multiple-day options for those who are unable to make the complete trip.

Dubbed America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes, and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts to enjoy. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events along the way.

“HOT ROD culture has defined generations of automotive customization and in 2023 we’re going into our biggest year ever for our 75th anniversary,” said MotorTrend Editor-in-Chief John McGann.

The event is sponsored by Continental Tires, HP Tuners, MAHLE Motorsport, Painless Performance Products, TREMEC, Pilot Transport, American Powetrain, Driven Racing Oil.

High Country Press has reached out to local authorities for information and/or suggestions to help area residents prepare for the event. A spokesperson for Boone Police Department indicated that traffic control measures are already in place for “a busy weekend,” which includes Boonerang, alone expecting to draw thousands of visitors to the area Friday evening through Saturday.

We will share more information if and when it becomes available.

