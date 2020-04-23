Hospitality House Launches Virtual Hot Dog Stand, Online Contests for Fundraiser

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2:44 pm

Online fundraiser seeks to replace funds lost from annual MerleFest hot dog booth sales

Hospitality House has launched an online fundraiser with two contests in an effort to help offset funds being lost due to the coronavirus-related cancellation of MerleFest. Beginning in 2016, Hospitality House has been invited each year to participate in MerleFest as a nonprofit food vendor, operating a gourmet hot dog stand over the four-day festival. “We love being at MerleFest and sure are going to miss it this year,” states Wilkes County resident and Hospitality House executive director. “The funds we raise are critical to our operations each spring and we are hopeful that community members will jump at the chance to ‘Be a Hot Dog for Hospitality House.” Last year the Hospitality House Gourmet Hot Dog Stand sold over 4,300 hot dogs, of different varieties, with sales topping more than $17,000. The promotion includes a Facebook fundraising contest, the “Big Dog Fundraiser” contest and a virtual hot dog stand. Individuals with a Facebook account can create their own fundraiser by visiting https://www.facebook.com/fund/HospHouse/ and then search for the Facebook Frame “I’m A Hot Dog for HospHouse” to add a custom frame to their profile picture. The person who raises the most money, in excess of $100, by Thursday August 30 th will get to eat for free all weekend at the Hospitality House hot dog stand during MerleFest 2021. To enter the “Big Dog Fundraiser” contest, interest individuals can visit https://www.hosphouse.org/bigdog to set up their own personal peer-to-peer fundraising page. The person who raises the most money, in excess of $100, by Thursday August 30 th will get to eat for free all weekend at the Hospitality House hot dog stand during MerleFest 2021. Anyone can “Be a Hot Dog for Hospitality House” by visiting their virtual hot dog stand at https://www.hosphouse.org/hotdog and make a donation. Everyone who donates will receive a free bag of chips at the Hospitality House hot dog stand, provided they bring their ticketed receipt, during MerleFest 2021. Hospitality House development director Todd Carter adds, “It’s a bummer not being in Wilkes County slinging hot dogs to the MerleFest masses, especially now when we need the money more than ever.” For the latest updates and other ways to get involved, please visit HospHouse.org/covid19 and follow them on social media Facebook / Instagram: @hosphouse; Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.