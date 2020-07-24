Hospitality House ‘Hope Survives’ Luncheon Going Virtual on August 20

Published Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:53 am

Executive Director Tina B. Krause, along with the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina Board of Directors will be broadcasting its annual Hope Luncheon on Thursday, August 20 at 7:00 p.m. via Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

“The Hope Luncheon is our signature fundraising event,” states Hospitality House director of development Todd Carter. “While current conditions prevent us from staging the mid-day gala so many look forward to, it was imperative to find a way to continue this tradition, even during a global pandemic.”

This year’s theme, “Hope Survives,” speaks directly to the challenges and obstacles facing the homeless, hungry, and impoverished individuals and families that rely on the programs and services of Hospitality House. The program will feature staff and volunteer highlights, COVID-19 response updates; as well as, the client testimonials of resilience and renewal that the luncheon has become known for.

Executive Director Krause adds, “To say that this is a challenging time seems reductive. Since the beginning of the coronavirus we have continued to operate our housing, hunger relief, and crisis assistance programs at one-hundred percent; it just looks quite a bit different.”

A centerpiece of the event has been the wine social and silent auction. This year, the silent auction transforms to an online auction that will be open for a full week beginning Thursday, August 14 at 12:00 p.m. and run through Thursday, August 20 at 12:00 p.m. The total value of items up for auction exceeds $50,000 and includes a 1967 Classic Plymouth Belvedere, one week stays at Holden Beach and Ocean Isle, Biltmore Estate weekend excursions, original oil paintings, custom metal artwork, travel packages, dozens of gift baskets and over one hundred area adventures and gift certificates.

“As they say, the show must go on,” continues Carter. “While not in person, and no longer a luncheon, we are excited that more people will be able to join us this year; everyone is invited. We encourage people to peruse the online auction, bidding at their leisure, then pour a glass of their favorite beverage, and enjoy the inspirational broadcast on August 20.”

Community members who RSVP at www.hosphouse.org/hope will receive a follow-up email reminder with links to the broadcast. Individuals interested in previewing the online auction are encouraged to bookmark www.hosphouse.org/auction. The preview will go live on August 07, one week prior to the start of the auction.

In addition to being asked to make a gift at the conclusion of the virtual event, guests will be able to contribute in a variety of ways throughout. Including texting Hosphouse to 707070, via Venmo (@hosphouse), CashApp ($hosphouse) or PayPal.me/hosphouse and donating online at www.hosphouse.org/donate.

Anyone inquiring about the event or in need of additional information is encouraged to email Carter at [email protected]

Individuals who are unable to attend but would like to support the needs of their fellow community members living in homelessness, hunger and poverty can mail a check w/ “hope survives” in the memo line, to Hospitality House c/o Todd Carter P.O. Box 309 Boone, NC 28607.

For the latest updates and to learn more visit www.HospHouse.org/covid19 and follow them on Facebook and Instagram: @hosphouse and Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.