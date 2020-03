Published Friday, March 20, 2020 at 12:06 pm

Due to the swift, unprecedented changes happening daily – and sometimes multiple times a day – Hospitality House has set up a dedicated webpage to provide all official statements, operational updates; as well as ways the public can help during the novel coronavirus (COVID – 19) pandemic.

hosphouse.org/covid19

Please check that page for regular updates as well as Facebook @HospHouse; Twitter @hosphouseNWNC and Instagram @hosphouse