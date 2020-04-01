Hospitality House Food Pantry has New Hours Beginning Today, April 1

Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 9:59 am

Effective April 1, the Hospitality House Food Pantry hours will shift to 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. daily. This change temporarily eliminates the morning hours and adds an additional hour to the afternoon. The Hospitality House Food Pantry will continue to operate as the only local food pantry providing food boxes seven days a week.

Hospitality House executive director Tina B. Krause states,” As we continue to balance the needs of High Country families, students and individuals facing homelessness and food insecurity with the reality of operating a 24-hour-a-day agency during a pandemic, we needed to make these adjustments.”

Regarding COVID-19, Krause remains in consistent communication with AppHealthCare and the agency continues to follow the county-wide protocols put in place by them. Hospitality House continues to follow the lead and directives of AppHealthCare and Governor Roy Cooper as they come.

It is important to note that no one staying at Hospitality House has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Community Kitchen continues to serve three meals a day, seven days a week in takeout containers to anyone not residing at Hospitality House. The Food Pantry will continue operating using it’s previously announced drive-thru and prepackaged protocol listed below.

PO Box 309

338 Brook Hollow Rd.

Boone, NC 28607

(828) 264-1237

[email protected]

HospHouse.org

Client Choice is suspended until further notice.

Drive-thru service only.

Clients will pull into the loading dock area (driving forward) and circle down to the Food Pantry door so that the driver’s side of the car is closest to the Food Pantry door.

Food Pantry patrons are not to come in the front lobby door. They are to follow the signs and drive up to the outer food pantry door.

Food Pantry patrons are not permitted to get out of their car.

A staff member will greet patrons at the car, get the necessary information (in paper form) and load the food box into your car.

Food Pantry patrons who ride the bus will have an option for a food bag, instead of a box, which will be lighter and easier to carry. Patrons are advised to approach the distribution table and stay behind the required social distancing marker.

Under no circumstances are Food Pantry patrons allowed to handle food or unpack and/or repack their food box.

For the latest updates and ways to help visit HospHouse.org/covid19 and follow us on social media (Facebook / Instagram: @hosphouse; Twitter @HospHouseNWNC

To make a contribution please visit HospHouse.org/donate or Venmo @hosphouse