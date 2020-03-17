ARHS Provides Updated Details on Visitor Restrictions at Hospitals and Outpatient Clinics

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 12:34 pm

ARHS is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to implement visitor restrictions at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital.

Visitors and patients may only enter the hospitals at the main entrance. Patients must designate ONE visitor during their hospital stay. Designated visitors may check-in and receive a visitor badge. Visiting hours are 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.

Visitor Restriction Policy:

Hospitals:

One designated visitor per patient

No visitors who are sick

Must be 13 or older

No vendors are allowed

Waiting rooms and cafeterias are closed to the public

Medical Office and Outpatient Clinics:

ARHS has also implemented visitor restrictions in all medical offices and outpatient clinics. ARHS asks that only individuals who are essential to the patient’s care accompany them on office visits.

Signs & Symptoms

General COVID-19 Symptoms: Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath Emergency COVID-19 warning signs include: Difficulty breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in chest

New confusion or disorientation

Bluish lips or face These photos were taken today outside of Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

