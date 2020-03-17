ARHS Provides Updated Details on Visitor Restrictions at Hospitals and Outpatient Clinics

ARHS is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to implement visitor restrictions at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital.
Visitors and patients may only enter the hospitals at the main entrance. Patients must designate ONE visitor during their hospital stay. Designated visitors may check-in and receive a visitor badge. Visiting hours are 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.
Visitor Restriction Policy:
Hospitals:
- One designated visitor per patient
- No visitors who are sick
- Must be 13 or older
- No vendors are allowed
- Waiting rooms and cafeterias are closed to the public
Medical Office and Outpatient Clinics:
ARHS has also implemented visitor restrictions in all medical offices and outpatient clinics. ARHS asks that only individuals who are essential to the patient’s care accompany them on office visits.
Signs & Symptoms
General COVID-19 Symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Emergency COVID-19 warning signs include:
- Difficulty breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in chest
- New confusion or disorientation
- Bluish lips or face
