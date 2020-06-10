Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge Is Back Open

Published Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 5:03 pm

Last Friday, June 5, The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge—Downtown Boone’s first and only rooftop bar—reopened to the public following COVID-19 closures.

Both the rooftop and lobby lounges will operate at a maximum of 50 percent capacity in addition to other precautionary measures including increased distance between tables and waiter service to avoid close-contact at bars.

The reopening also includes rooms and overnight stays at the hotel.

In preparation for the reopening, the hotel launched the Horton Clean + Promise guarantee. The guarantee includes regulated elevator service, sanitation stations, and routine cleaning of high-touch surfaces, among others.

Hours of operation for both bars will be Thursday–Sunday, 4–11 p.m. with the last call at 10 p.m.

For more information about The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge including the Horton Clean + Promise, please visit TheHorton.com.