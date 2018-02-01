Horn in the West To Host Auditions for 2018 Season at Chapel Wilson Hall at ASU Feb. 3

Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 11:14 am

Renowned for truly revolutionary theatre, Horn in the West will host auditions for its 2018 season at Chapel Wilson Hall on Appalachian State University campus Feb. 3.

The outdoor theater troupe is holding auditions for actors, singers, dancers, musicians and stage technicians, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, February 3.

Those who are only acting or only singing should prepare a 60 second monologue or song. For actor-singers, prepare 90 seconds for both a monologue and song. Dancers will be given combinations as a group.

Registration starts at 9 a.m., and tech interviews are at 10. First flight begins at 10:15 a.m. and child registration is at 11:45, followed by children auditions at noon. Dance calls are at 2 p.m. and all call-backs will be made by 3 p.m.

Adult applicants should bring a headshot and resume.

Since 1952, Horn in the West is America’s longest-running Revolutionary War outdoor drama, and is performed at the Daniel Boone Amphitheater.

Horn in the West opens for its 67th season June 22, and will run every day except Mondays until Aug. 11.

For more information, visit http://www.horninthewest.com/

