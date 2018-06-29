Honoring Our Military Heroes: Watauga Veterans’ Memorial Dedication Ceremony set for July 4

Published Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10:36 am

By Nathan Ham

The Fourth of July holiday in Boone will be a little more special this year with the completion of the Watauga Veteran’s Memorial that will officially be unveiled that morning.

The dedication program will begin at 9:25 p.m. with the Watauga Community Band playing martial music before bugles sound a call to arms at 9:35 p.m.

At 9:45 the ceremony begins with welcome remarks from the event’s master of ceremonies, Cpt. Fred Schmitt, United States Coast Guard.

The colors will be presented by the American Legion Post 130 and the national anthem will be played by the Watauga Community Band.

Following that, Boone Mayor Rennie Brantz will speak, followed by comments from Col. Benjamin Covington representing the United States Army.

Veterans will then be asked to stand as the memorial is unveiled and then the Watauga Community Band will play the service songs for all five branches of the armed forces. The ceremony is expected to end around 10:30 p.m.

The project took around two years to complete between fundraising efforts, finding an artist to build the memorial and eventually clearing out the space on King Street for the completed project.

Banner Elk native Suzie Hallier was the artist chosen to do the project by the Watauga County Veterans Memorial Executive Committee.

“I am very honored to be awarded the opportunity to create a meaningful work of art in downtown Boone,” Hallier said. “I know that it is a great responsibility to help our community remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and I am humbled by the committee’s choice to involve my suggested piece.”

The fundraising efforts for this project were led by the High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (HCCMOAA). There were well over 150 different donors that contributed to making this project a reality.

The memorial is located at 567 W. King Street in downtown Boone.

Following the dedication ceremony there will be a full day of events in Boone. The annual Fourth of July Parade will kick off at 11 .m. with this year’s Grand Marshalls being legendary Appalachian State University football head coach Jerry Moore and his wife, Margaret. The parade will begin at the Poplar Grove Extension traveling east on King Street before concluding at the Legends parking lot on Hardin Street.

Later in the evening, the fireworks show will start around 9:30 p.m. at Clawson-Burnley Park, located on Hunting Hills Lane. Events start at 7 p.m. with music by DJ Carl as well as food and snack vendors. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for the fireworks show.

Special thanks: Jim Clemmons – Clemmons Welding, Bill Dicks – The Sign Shop, Donna Breitenstein – Bouquet Florist & Gifts

