Holston Camp and Retreat Center in Banner Elk Receives Grants for Improvements

Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center (HPCRC), located at 6993 Hickory Nut Gap Road in Banner Elk, has big plans for Fall 2021! HPCRC, in partnership with Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, is in the process of visioning and implementing a new nature preschool program. The nature preschool program will offer local families an affordable, quality outdoor early education and childcare option for children ages 2-5.

This program, however, would not be possible without the generous contributions from the High Country Charitable Foundation (Banner Elk, NC), the Mooneyhan Family Foundation (Johnson City, TN), and the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. With the financial support from the High Country Charitable Foundation, HPCRC is renovating a building on their property to equip it with indoor bathrooms. The donation from the Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk allows HPCRC to renovate the interior of the building into an enriching learning environment for young children. Support from the Mooneyhan Family Foundation enables HPCRC to curate two outdoor learning and nature play areas: one developmentally appropriate for children ages 2-5 and another for children ages 6-11.

HPCRC is incredibly grateful for the contributions from these foundations and organizations. Thank you High Country Charitable Foundation, Mooneyhan Family Foundation, and Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk! With this financial support, HPCRC is scheduled to provide local families an afternoon weekday childcare and early education option by Fall 2021. For more information regarding the nature preschool or other HPCRC, please visit holstoncenter.org

Holston Presbytery Camp and Retreat Center is a (50 (c)(3) non-profit ministry of theHolston Presbytery (PC-USA) of east Tennessee. HPCRC operates a day and summer camp and is open year around for group retreats. Its mission invites all people to experience a transformation of mind, body, and spirit as they engage in a community of faith, recognizing grace through our transcendent God, and seeking greater understanding of themselves, others, and the environment.