Holiday Originals Artists Wanted for Blue Ridge ArtSpace; Application Deadline is October 19

Published Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:57 pm

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner with less than 80 days remaining until Christmas! To help local shoppers find unique, locally crafted, and unforgettable gifts, the Blue Ridge ArtSpace and Watauga County Arts Council are once again presenting Holiday Originals. They are seeking to add even more new work to this sales event and are inviting interested local artists to apply.

The show will officially open on November 9th and will run until December 21st. The application deadline for artists who would like to participate in the event is October 19th. No participation fee is required, but participating artists must be (or become) current members of the Blue Ridge Art Space/Watauga County Arts Council. Membership allows artists to participate in this and many other offerings throughout the year and begins at $35. Commission rates range from 25% to 40% depending upon the level of volunteer participation of the artist.

All work must be original in design, form, concept and media. It must be handcrafted and/or created by the exhibitor. No manufactured clothing, kits, flea market items, plastic or Styrofoam products, greenware, pre-molded ceramics, costume jewelry, princess crowns, or factory-made unfinished furniture. Work will be juried and the WCAC reserves the right to limit the quantity of work per artist.

Applications can be found on the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council website – www.watauga-arts.org – or can be picked up at the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC. Approved artists will deliver their work Nov 2nd, 4th, and 5th. An opening event will be held on November 9th. Sales hours are 11:30-5:30 Wednesday-Saturday plus there will be a Handmade Open House event every Saturday afternoon from noon-3pm where shoppers can watch artists at work, purchase holiday gifts, and enjoy free cider and cookies.

Applications can be submitted electronically by emailing them to [email protected], mailed to 377 Shadowline Drive, Boone, or they can be turned in to the Blue Ridge ArtSpace. Have questions or want more information? Stop by, visit www.watauga-arts.org, or call 828-264-1789!

