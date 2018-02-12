Hobby Lobby to Open Boone Store Early Next Year

Published Monday, February 12, 2018 at 4:18 pm

Hobby Lobby will open a new store in Boone next January, according to the corporation’s communications coordinator, Bob Miller.

The new Hobby Lobby is rumored to take the place of JCPenny and adjacent storefronts in the Boone Mall, according to shop owners familiar with plans.

Currently, Hobby Lobby has 28 locations in North Carolina, according to Miller, and opened their 800th store nationwide on Jan. 8.

Upon opening their Boone storefront, Hobby Lobby will compete with corporate crafts supplies store Michaels, located in Watauga Village Shopping Center between Hibbett Sports and Food Lion.

Their chain stores are known for carrying a variety of arts & crafts materials, plus party supplies, fabric & home-decor items.

Hobby Lobby stores are closed Sundays for religious observance.

