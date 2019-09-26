Hit-and-Run Driver from the NC High Country Who Allegedly Mowed Down 91-Year-Old Holocaust survivor Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter

Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 3:18 pm

By Tim Gardner

A High Country native who hit a 91-year-old survivor of the Nazi occupation as he walked his dog in California, then drove over him as she fled the scene, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and several other felonies.

Joyce Bernann (Joy) McKinney, 68, originally from the Minneapolis Community in Avery County, struck Gennady Bolotsky on June 17 in the Los Angeles area of North Hollywood on Monday, June 16, around 5:40 in the morning, and drove off, according to prosecutors. Bolotsky later died at a hospital.

“McKinney is charged with running over Gennady Bolotsky as he walked his dog in a marked crosswalk,” prosecutors said. “Bolotsky died as a result of his injuries and the defendant allegedly did not stop and render aid.”

Law enforcement authorities also allege that McKinney “inflicted great bodily injury on the victim who was 70 years of age or older,” the prosecutor’s office said.

It was an especially tragic death for a man who had fled the Nazi occupation in World War II, leaving his native Ukraine to escape communist Russia, his granddaughter Adriana Bolotsky told Los Angeles television station, KTLA.

The scene of the accident was the same spot where Bolotsky had been hit 15 years earlier and survived, reported KABC, a television/radio station in Los Angeles.

The deed was caught on surveillance video. McKinney was driving a 2006 GMC white pickup truck with a white camper shell and cargo carrier on the back, according to KTLA.

On June 21, investigators followed up on a lead provided by a citizen that a vehicle matching the described suspect vehicle was parked in the city of Burbank, CA, near its public airport. Investigators followed-up to that area and located the described vehicle of which McKinney was the sole occupant.

During their investigation, detectives learned that McKinney had warrants for battery and public nuisance from an unrelated investigation. McKinney was taken into custody on those outstanding warrants and booked into the Valley Jail Division in Van Nuys, CA. McKinney’s vehicle was also taken into custody at that time and was processed by investigators for evidence related to the fatal collision.

While McKinney was in custody for the unrelated warrants, investigators gathered their evidence and on July 1, presented their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said in a media release that McKinney is charged with the following felonies: one count each of assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), assault with an automobile, hit-and-run driving resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

On July 11 she was sent to the Los Angeles Court division for mentally incompetent defendants.

McKinney remains in custody on the previous warrants. Her combined bail amount has been reported at $137,500.00.

McKinney could face up to 11 years behind bars if convicted, prosecutors said.

Law enforcement officials stated that McKinney is a transient and appeared to be living out of her pick-up truck as a homeless person with three dogs recently in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles.

She also has been reported to now use a wheelchair for mobility.

McKinney has a long history of being in the headlines, including several bizarre in nature.

The Manacled Mormon case, also known as the Mormon sex in chains case, was a widely reported scandal involving a sexual assault by McKinney, on a young American Mormon missionary, Kirk Anderson, in England in 1977. According to Anderson, he had been abducted by McKinney from the steps of a church meetinghouse, chained to a bed and raped by her.

A young Mormon missionary, Kirk Anderson, went missing in September 1977, in Ewell, a suburban area in the boroughs of Epsom and Ewell in Surrey, England, after he was allegedly abducted from the steps of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Keith May, age 24, who had posed as an investigator into Mormonism, using a fake handgun and chloroform. Three days later a freed Anderson made a report to the police that he had been abducted, driven to Devon (also known as Devonshire), England, and imprisoned against his will, chained to a bed in a cottage, where Joyce Bernann McKinney (a former 1973 Miss Wyoming World) had attempted to seduce him and then raped him.

Police set up a sting operation by having Anderson set up a rendezvous with McKinney and May and the two suspects were arrested. The case became known by sobriquets including “Madam Mayhem and the Manacled Mormon case” and “The Kidnap Mormon Sex-In-Chains Case.”

In September 1977, McKinney and her alleged conspirator May were arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault. They vigorously denied the charges. While being taken to Epsom for a court appearance, she held a notice up at the window of the police vehicle saying, “Kirk left with me willingly!” Press reports and McKinney’s lawyer refer to the size differential between McKinney, described as slightly built, and Anderson, described as substantially larger.

Along with May, McKinney jumped bail and fled the country before the case could be tried. In July 1979, they were both arrested in the United States by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents on charges of making false statements in order to obtain passports. They both received suspended sentences.

No extradition proceedings were instituted by the United Kingdom, and the English court sentenced McKinney in absentia to a year in jail. Under the Sexual Offences Act of 1956 then in force in the United Kingdom, due to the victim’s gender, there was no crime of rape committed, though indecent assault of a man applied.

The case was documented in “Joyce McKinney and the Manacled Mormon,” a book written by Anthony Delano in 1978, who based his work on assembled Daily Mirror publication coverage of the happenings. British Band Radio Stars also detailed the story in the tune “Sex in Chains Blues” on their Holiday Album release on Chiswick Records (1979).

In 1984 McKinney was again the subject of police action for allegedly stalking Anderson at his workplace, though by then he was married with children.

May, McKinney’s conspirator, died in 2004.

In the late 1980s, McKinney filed a lawsuit against the Avery Journal of Newland and its Editor, Bertie Cantrell (now Burleson), over a story Burleson wrote about her. The lawsuit was dismissed by the court before being heard by a judge and/or jury in an actual court session.

In 2008, a story about a woman named “Bernann McKinney” appeared in the media after the woman had her pet dog cloned in South Korea. Journalists tied the two incidents together in articles identifying facial similarity between Bernann McKinney and Joyce Bernann McKinney. After initial denials, the International Herald Tribune and other publications carried an admission by McKinney that she was the person named in the 1977 case.

The revival of interest in the story led the documentary filmmaker Errol Morris to produce a 2010 film, Tabloid, based on the media sensation surrounding the story. The film gives extra details, from press reports of the day and from participants in the story, to the use of a (possibly fake) gun during Anderson’s abduction, and Anderson being tied up during his alleged rape by McKinney. The film also gave further details regarding McKinney’s work as a call girl, earning funds for her team’s international adventure by offering bondage and various sexual other services around the time she allegedly became obsessed with Anderson.

In January 2016, McKinney filed suit against Morris, claiming that she had been misrepresented in the film and that Morris and others related to the documentary’s production had broken into her home, stolen personal items related to the case, and threatened the life of her service dog if McKinney did not sign release papers allowing them to use her footage for the film. Legal representatives for Morris stated then that “evidence will show that [McKinney] willingly – in fact, eagerly – participated in the lengthy interview that is featured in the film.”

Morris also said in an interview later that year that the charges had been dismissed as “frivolous.”

Anderson is now a real estate agent, who reportedly tries to avoid publicity.

