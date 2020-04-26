The 65th Grandfather Mountain Highland Games Has Been Cancelled for This Summer

Published Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 8:04 am

Steve Quillin, President GMHG has announced that the Highland Games for this summer has been cancelled. “Many of you may have heard by now that the Board of Trustees took the heartbreaking decision today (Saturday) to cancel the 2020 Games. We tried to wait it out until May 2, but the Governor issued new orders for NC on April 23 that will limit gatherings to 50 until at least July 4, and likely longer. You can find my complete explanation on the cover of our webpage at gmhg.org. Please know how difficult this was for our Board. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

