Higher Elevations of The High Country See Their First Snow of the Season

Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 10:47 am

The higher elevations of the High Country saw their first sites of snow this morning. Ray’s Weather reported on their site this morning, “Flurries made their way down from the higher elevations this morning to give us our first widespread glance of snow this season. It’s a solid coating for the higher elevations.” While there was just a dusting at the higher elevations surrounding Boone, Fred Pfohl of Fred’s General Mercantile on top of Beech Mountain reported that close to an inch of snow fell on Beech Mountain. Fred said this morning. “We got almost an inch of snow this morning and the ground is covered and flurries were still coming down until about 9:00 this morning.” Fred said the folks on Beech were excited about their first snow of the season especially since the Beech Mountain Resort just had final inspection done on their new ski lifts. Fred said it looked like winter time on Beech. “I just ran into a family from Greensboro who drove up this morning just to see the snow.” Low temperatures around the High Country were 25.7 degrees on Beech, 31.8 in Banner Elk and a little above 33 in Boone and Blowing Rock.

These pictures are just outside of Boone at an elevation 3800 feet.

Pictures from Beech Mountain on Saturday morning:

