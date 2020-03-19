High Country United Way to Provide Information Services & Relief Fund

Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 10:08 am

Governor Roy Cooper has announced that 2-1-1 is the number to call for assistance and resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service, operated by United Way of North Carolina, where individuals can obtain free and confidential information on health and human service resources within the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Resources are available in most languages.

Locally, High Country United Way is proud to provide funding and support to bring 2-1-1 to Avery, Watauga, Mitchell, and Ashe Counties. “NC 2-1-1 is an important resource for families in our community who may experience a crisis. We anticipate increased needs across the community, and support for 2-1-1 is just one of the ways we are working to assist our community” said Marti Phillips, High Country United Way Executive Director.

“Services like NC 2-1-1 are critical during times of emergency,” said Governor Cooper. “We need to make sure North Carolinians have access to the resources they need while we continue to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Individuals who have specific needs related to food, shelter, energy assistance, housing, health care, substance abuse treatment, as well as specific resources for older adults and for persons with disabilities, and much more should dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. Due to expected high call volume, those wanting to stay updated on general developments with North Carolina’s response to the coronavirus crisis should sign up for 211’s text alerts by texting COVIDNC to 898211. To learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, go to ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

In addition to supporting NC 2-1-1, High Country United Way is also launching the High Country COVID-19 Relief Fund to supply emergency funds to our local non-profit network that includes 26 organizations across the High Country. 100% of donations will be used to help High Country residents in need of critical information and services like food, financial assistance, and more. For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.highcountryunitedway.org/covid-19fund “High Country United Way has been helping meet basic and emergency needs in our community for over 40 years. We have an established network of providers that we will be leveraging to increase resources to individual needs during this unprecedented time,” said Phillips.

