High Country Toastmasters’ 10th Anniversary Celebration to be held on October 1 at St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church 5:30-7pm

Published Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3:07 pm

Toastmasters is a Global Professional Education organization that promotes leadership, mentor-ship, communications, critical thinking skills and time management all via a platform of Public Speaking. Anyone aged 13 to 100 who is interested in any or all of the following can benefit from Toastmasters…

– Life Long Learning

– Building Confidence

– Improved ability to think on your feet

– Strong Communication Skills

– Personal & Professional Growth

– Career Advancement

– Leadership

Not only is this event a great opportunity for folks who might be curious about Toastmasters to learn more, but it’s a fantastic chance to meet a star of stage and screen in person that actually lives here in the High Country – David Andrews.

A 38-year industry veteran, David Andrews was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and has worked with some of Hollywood’s top directors and Oscar-winning actors, as well as being singled out by critics for his work on both stage and screen. He can currently be seen as a series regular playing “Judge Lafayette” on Season 4 of USA’s Queen of the South and is recurring in the new Amazon hit The Boys. He will appear alongside Jeremy Irons, Regina King, and Don Johnson in the upcoming Watchmen series, debuting on HBO, October 20th of this year. Another future feature for Andrews will be seen on Apple TV’s new drama, For All Mankind, a reimagining of our world if Russia had beaten America to the moon in the 1960’s. Some of David’s past performances include Terminator 3, Apollo 13, World War Z, Jag, Fight Club, and House of Cards, where he guest starred in a featuring role alongside Kevin Spacey in Season 1. Come hear how public speaking and communication skills have impacted David’s career.

To RSVP, or for more information on the High Country Toastmasters, contact (828) 719-9082

