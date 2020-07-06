High Country Soccer Association Announces 2020 Summer Camp Schedule

Published Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:45 am

​High Country Soccer Association is hosting its 2020 Summer Day Camps for U6-U15 players aged 1/1/2005-12/31/2014. Our day camps are designed for players of any level interested in further developing technical and tactical skills. High Country Soccer Association is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit soccer club that provides instruction led by licensed professional coaches who follow a curriculum of fun, age-appropriate activities and small-sided games to develop player’s skills while fostering enjoyment and appreciation for the game of soccer.

As restrictions are being rolled out in phases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, HCSA will closely monitor and follow NC Youth Soccer Association guidelines as well as state, county, and town orders. To see what precautions will be made when play returns this summer, a copy of HCSA’s return-to-play action plan can be viewed at www.hcsoccer.com.

Summer 2020 Camp Dates

July 6-9 Day Camp Session 1 @ Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone

July 27-30 Day Camp Session 2 @ Family Central in Jefferson

Subway will be taking lunch orders every morning. You are also welcome to bring your own lunch.

Camp Fees

Full Day (9:00-3:00): $130

Half Day (9:00-12:00): $95

Register at www.hcsoccer.com

* Multi-child families are eligible for a 15% discount after their first child pays in full or if a child pays in advance for 2 or more camp sessions.

Schedule Monday thru Thursday

9:00 Campers Arrive/Skills Sessions

9:30 Training Session/GK Training

10:45 Snack Break, Daily Contest

11:15 Small Sided Games (as restrictions on social distancing allows)

12:00 Half-Day Campers Dismissed

12:00 Lunch

12:45 Stump the Staff Soccer Trivia

1:15 Skills Challenge/Soccer Video

1:45 Soccer Related Game

2:20 Full Sided Games (as restrictions on social distancing allows)

3:00 Full-Day Campers Dismissed

For more information, visit www.hcsoccer.com.

High Country Soccer Association, which opened in 1986, offers soccer training to youth ranging from U6 to U18 and competes in the North Carolina Youth Soccer Association. HCSA also operates winter futsal youth training and the local adult leagues. In all, HCSA has more than 600 youth players and more than 300 adult players from five different counties.

Photos by HCSA