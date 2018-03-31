High Country Ski Season Officially Comes To An End Sunday When Sugar Has Last Day of Skiing

Published Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11:35 am

The High Country ski season official comes to an end on Sunday when Sugar Mountain Resort holds its final day of skiing. Sugar Mountain opened on November 20, 2107 and had 127 skier days through this year’s season and 75 inches of natural snow.

Sugar Mountain will be celebrating the last day of skiing with their annual “Burning of the Snow” ceremony and other fun festivities. Live music will be preformed by the Typical Mountain Boys from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

Sugar Mountain still has seven runs open, including Gunther’s Way, with their Summit Express lift swooshing skiers and snowboarding to the top of the mountain in no time.

Comments

comments