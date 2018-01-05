High Country Ski Resorts Are Close to Having All Their Slopes Open 100%

Published Friday, January 5, 2018 at 5:23 pm

High Country ski resorts are close to having all slopes open 100%. Appalachian Ski Mtn. has all of their slopes open for skiing and snowboarding, and Beech and Sugar are close behind. The cold weather has allowed for continuous snowmaking with a minimum snow base of 30 inches on the mountains, reaching to up to depths of 60 inches in some places. Kim Jochl of Sugar Mountain says Whoopdedoo, their most difficult slope, should open on Saturday and said, “Yes, it’s cold, but still perfect slope conditions and weather will pleasantly warm for the weekend.” Beech Mountain plans to shift their snowmaking efforts over to the OZ run on the back side of the mountain soon and Talia Freeman said today, “We are currently working to get White Lightning open. The entire front-side of the mountain will open today, giving us a total of 16 open slopes. This cold front has been incredible and conditions look great for the weekend.”

Appalachian Ski Mtn. has a special promotion this Sunday night where you can ski from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $10 – part of their first Sunday of the month special.

The holiday crowds have continued on the slopes this week as many Florida School Systems are still on holiday break through this weekend. Ski resorts say it has been awesome holiday season with great conditions for their customers.

