Large Parts of the High Country Sees Frost and Cool Temperatures Tuesday Morning

Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:07 am

By Nathan Ham

Several parts of the High Country, particularly in the valleys, woke up to frost and the first really chilly temperatures of autumn on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service reported the morning low at Watauga Medical Center at 32 degrees. Foscoe recorded a low of 30 degrees and data provided by Ray’s Weather Center shows that Valle Crucis also dropped to 30 degrees around 8 a.m. this morning.

In Ashe County, Jefferson did not drop quite as low but still fell to 37 degrees. West Jefferson reached a low temperature of 35 degrees and Warrensville fell to 34 degrees.

In Banner Elk, the low was 30.7 degrees around 7:45 a.m., and temperatures dropped to 30.9 degrees in Newland.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Ray’s Weather Center is predicting even cooler temperatures heading into the area on Wednesday. A brief front moves through the area on Tuesday night, which will bring some more much-needed rain to the High Country. Temperatures begin to drop Wednesday with lows bottoming out in the 30s for all parts of the High Country. Higher elevations should expect to see their temperatures drop below freezing for the first time since last winter. The high temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to reach 50 degrees with most areas staying in the upper 40s.

The weather warms up just in time for a beautiful Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Friday and the lower 60s on Saturday with lots of sunshine.

These photos were taken along N.C. Highway 105 at the Boone town limits.

