High Country Realtors Applaud Watauga Commissioners, NC Governor on Recent Decisions

Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10:07 am

The High Country Association of REALTORS® endorsed Wednesday the recent unanimous decision by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners to align with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposed plan on easing COVID-19 restrictions and start allowing short-term rentals to begin operation once again.

“We applauded the county commissioners for their continual efforts in always seeking to protect full-time residents of Watauga County and recognizing that economic health and vitality is an essential part of our residents’ lives as well as their physical well-being,” said Pam J. Vines, 2020 HCAR President, and Duncan Martin, HCAR Executive, in a joint statement.

The initial easing of state-wide restrictions begins Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m. It will allow the providers of short-term rentals to open at 50 percent of stated capacity with the exemption that allows families to be counted as one unit, provided that they are living as a family unit prior to arrival.

Restaurants will also be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, as well as campgrounds.

“We also wish to commend the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce for its continual efforts on behalf of the business community in Watauga County during this time of uncertainty as well,” they said. “We are grateful to the Watauga County Commissioners for this wise decision and we urge the Boone Town Council to also align with Gov. Cooper’s proposed easing of COVID-19 restrictions.”

The High Country Association of REALTORS® ( HCAR) represents more than 750 real estate professionals active in Alleghany, Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties.