High Country Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony set for May 28 at Boone Mall

Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 9:35 am

This Memorial Day, as we celebrate with our friends and family, don’t forget to take time to honor the men and women who have served our country. On Monday, May 28 at the Boone Mall, the High Country Chapter Military Officers Association of America, the Boone Mall and the Watauga Community Band will host the 12th annual observance of Memorial Day in the High Country. Featured this year are the cadets from the Marine Corps JROTC program at Watauga High School posting the colors, American Legion Post 130 performing the flag folding ceremony and the Watauga Community Band performing a medley of patriotic and traditional compositions. The band will begin their performance at 10:30 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 11:00 a.m.

Representatives will be in attendance to answer questions about or receive donations for the Watauga County Veteran’s Memorial. Preparations have already begun at the building site, with foundation work currently being carried out by Town staff. The memorial, designed and constructed by local artist Suzie Hallier is on schedule to be installed prior to the annual Fourth of July parade, with the unveiling scheduled to take place the morning of the parade.

To learn more or to donate, please visit: facebook.com/hccmoaa or hccmoaa.org or email hccmoaa@gmail.com Donations may be sent to: Watauga County Veterans Memorial Fund c/o High Country MOAA Post Office Box 3312 Boone, NC 2860. High Country Chapter Military Officers Association of America is a 501(19) Veterans Organization

Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

