High Country Grown, We Source Local! Watauga County Restaurants Join the Locally Grown Label

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 12:17 pm

Watauga Food Council’s High Country Grown label welcomes its newest members and celebrates them for supporting High Country growers!

F.A.R.M. Cafe, Kindly Kitchen, Over Yonder, Wildcraft Eatery, and The Gamekeeper have joined the ranks of High Country Grown restaurants and value-added businesses who purchase many of their ingredients from producers in the following counties: Allegany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Johnson, Surrey, Yadkin, Watauga and Wilkes.

“Supporting restaurants that value locally produced foods is a vote for the High Country economy as well as for health and sustainability,” offers Watauga Food Council Coordinator Brooke Kornegay.

Restaurants may qualify for one of the three levels: Gold, Silver or Bronze. Gold restaurants source at least 10 items or 20% of their ingredients year-round; Silver restaurants source 5 items or 10% of their ingredients year-round; Bronze restaurants source 2 items or 5% of their ingredients year-round.

Purchasing locally produced ingredients and products not only stimulates the High Country economy, it also reduces a food’s travel miles (and fossil fuel footprint), ensures a food’s freshness, vitality and flavor, and contributes to the viability of small-scale, regional agriculture. Sourcing locally celebrates regional culture and flavor.

For visitors who want a taste of the High Country, and for locals who want to support small business and preserve regional culture, look for the High Country Grown label when deciding what’s for dinner.

For more information about High Country Grown, visit http://www.highcountrygrown.org/.

Comments

comments