Area Golf Courses Ready for the 2021 Season; Sugar Mountain Golf Club Opening April 23

Published Monday, April 19, 2021 at 2:45 pm

By Nathan Ham

In what is definitely a sign that spring is here, golf courses across the High Country have opened or are getting ready to open for what will hopefully be a busy spring, summer and fall.

Sugar Mountain Golf Club will open for its first round of players on Friday, April 23. The Par-64 public course was voted as the #2 Short Course in the entire country. The course features nine par threes, eight par fours, and a single par five. The public course will be open every day through October. Both season memberships and local passes are now available. Low season rates run through May 27 with green fees of $21 for 18 holes and $17 for 9 holes. Go to their website for details and to reserve a tee time online, or call the Pro Shop at 828-898-6464.

Mountain Glen Golf Course in Newland opened last Friday, April 16. Mountain Glen first opened on July 4 1964 after the first nine holes had been completed. The entire 18-hole course was finished and opened on May 29, 1965. The course was designed by golf course architect George W. Cobb. Mountain Glen Golf Course is a semi private golf course with annual memberships available. Visit their website for membership details or call 828-733-5809.

Willow Creek Golf Course, a nine-hole course in Boone designed by Tom Jackson in the late 1970s, is open from April 1 to October 31 each year, weather permitting. Single memberships are $320 each year while member and spouse memberships as well as member and a guest memberships are each $500 a year. Public greens fees are $12 for a nine-hole round and $18 for an 18-hole round. Cart rentals are $6 per person for a nine-hole round and $12 per person for an 18-hole round. Course information is available online or by calling 828-963-6551 Ext. 2.

Boone Golf Club is now open and prides itself on offering a private club experience at public course prices. Boone Golf Club was designed by Ellis Maples in 1959 and sits at an elevation of 3,346 feet. The 18-hole course features 6,686 yards of total play. The club offers different rates throughout the year, including spring rates, peak season rates and fall rates. Club rates can be found online. For more information on the course and tee times contact the Boone Golf Club by phone at 828-264-8760 or email: [email protected].