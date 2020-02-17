High Country Energy Justice Summit Happening this Saturday at Harvest House in Boone

Published Monday, February 17, 2020 at 4:17 pm

The High Country Energy Justice Summit will bring together young people, local elected leaders and electric ratepayers from across the region to develop a community vision for local energy systems that support an equitable economy and protect our planet.

This participatory event will feature local clean energy experts and youth leaders from local youth-led groups affiliated with the Global Climate Strike movement. Live music will be provided by the Kraut Creek Ramblers. Complimentary snacks, lunch and childcare will also be provided.

The summit will feature updates from local youth-led groups affiliated with the Global Climate Strike movement, which has brought millions of young people into the streets across the world to demand an end to the fossil fuel era. Youth leaders from Sunrise Boone and the Climate Action Collaborative will provide an update on their plans to escalate Climate Strikes in the year ahead and offer ideas on how older folks can support their movement.

The summit is a collaborative effort of four local organizations: Appalachian Voices, Sunrise Boone, Climate/Transition Blue Ridge, Climate Action Collaborative at Appalachian State University, and Energy Justice NC

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP for the event. You can do that by clicking here.

For questions or additional information, contact [email protected]

