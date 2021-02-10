Crime Stoppers Seeks Help Identifying Suspect in Boone Drug Breaking and Entering

Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:15 am

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime:

On Saturday Morning February 6 an unknown suspect broke into Boone Drug at New Market Centre. After gaining entry to the store, the suspect took items from the pharmacy and fled in a black passenger car. The suspect is described as having a thin build, around five feet ten inches tall. He is wearing a dark hooded jacket with a zipper in the front, athletic pants, black shoes with white soles, and a blue medical mask. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact High County Crimestoppers or the Boone Police Department.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or Text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.

