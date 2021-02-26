Crime Stoppers Searching for Suspects Involved in Thefts at Two Local Businesses

Published Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:08 pm

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime:

During the daytime hours of February 23, 2021, the Boone Police Department responded to two reports of theft at retail establishments, suspected to have been committed by the same two individuals.

Two white males, in their twenties, were observed inside of Mast General Store (630 West King Street) and are suspected of stealing more than $700.00 worth of merchandise. The same two males are suspected of theft, in excess of $2500.00 worth of art supplies, from Cheap Joe’s Art Supply (374 Industrial Park Drive).

The two males were captured on surveillance footage and were last observed leaving the area of West King Street, Boone, in a white Kia sedan.

The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the theft or the identity of the suspect in this crime or any other crimes, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.