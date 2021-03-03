High Country Crime Stoppers Looking for Street Sign Thieves; 23 Signs Stolen in Boone

Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:07 am

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime:

During the weeks of February 8 through February 19, a total of 23 street and parking signs were stolen from several different neighborhoods within the Town of Boone. The neighborhoods affected are the streets around Highland Avenue and Stadium Drive as well as streets around Windy Drive and Yosef Drive. The total cost for the Town of Boone to replace these signs is $920.

The Boone Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the theft of these street signs or of the identity of the suspect(s) in this crime or any other crimes, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900. You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip via our website at https://www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251. All information will be kept confidential.

