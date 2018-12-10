High Country Begins Digging Out From 16 Plus Inches of Snow as Skies Start to Clear on Monday

Published Monday, December 10, 2018 at 11:01 am

Snow flurries ended Monday morning after dropping another couple of inches of snow throughout the night. Skies are clearing and temperatures are rising above freezing. The main roads are in good shape this morning with back roads still very snow covered and fairly slick. Town of Boone crews were busy in Downtown Boone moving out massive piles of snow. Jim Cantore and his Weather Channel crew were packing up this morning and heading back to Atlanta.

Ray’s Weather Website reported this morning, “The big snow is over, but a trailing upper-level disturbance produces light snow across Western NC. Light snow began late Sunday night and will end by noon today. An additional 1″-3″ of snow is expected. Speaking of snow totals, I had 17″ as of 3 PM yesterday and an additional .5″ at 5 AM today. From the big event yesterday in NW NC, I heard totals ranging from 14″ to 22″. That makes it the biggest snow since 1998 (and for a few spots since 1996). It does NOT rival the Blizzard of ’93.”

See Ray’s forecast here: http://booneweather.com/Forecast/Boone

Winter Storm Diego pounded the High Country from Saturday night through early Monday morning, leaving much of the area with a bad case of cabin fever.

The National Weather Service is reporting that Jefferson got 19 inches of snow, Beech Mountain received 16 inches of snow and Boone got 15 inches of snow. These numbers are reported from official NWS weather stations. Other preliminary snow totals indicate that Piney Creek in Alleghany County got 20.5 inches of snow, Sugar Mountain got 20 inches of snow, Meat Camp and Lenoir both had 18 inches, Fleetwood ended up with 14 inches and Hickory got 14 inches.

Numerous school systems in western North Carolina are closed today. For Watauga, school is closed for students, faculty and staff and will be an annual leave day. Tonight’s Watauga County School Board meeting has been postponed and rescheduled for Thursday, December 13 at 6 p.m.

A morning update provided by Blue Ridge Energy said that there were 169 customers without power as of 6 a.m. 68 members are without power in Wilkes County, 55 members in Ashe County are without power and 46 are without power in Caldwell.

NCDOT crews and contractors have been working around the clock in attempts to keep roads clear. According to a Facebook post from the Town of Boone Police Department, they responded to 56 stranded motorists on Sunday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and still recommend that motorists stay off the roads if at all possible while the NCDOT continues to trea

Pictures from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Monday morning:

